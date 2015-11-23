Nestle adopts action plan for Thai seafood

ZURICH Nov 23 Swiss packaged food giant Nestle
has adopted a plan for handling seafood from Thailand
that aims to address concerns about human rights abuses in the
sector, it said on Monday.
Its action plan for this year and next encompasses steps "to
protect workers from abuses, improve working conditions and
tackle unacceptable practices including juvenile and teenage
working," it said in a statement.
Since August, U.S. law firm Hagens Berman has filed two
lawsuits against Nestle accusing it of importing fish-based pet
food from a Thai supplier using slave labour and importing cocoa
beans from suppliers who use child labour, including children
trafficked to work on farms, in Ivory Coast.
"Nestle is committed to eliminating forced labour in our
seafood supply chain in Thailand, working alongside other
stakeholders to tackle this serious and complex issue,"
Executive Vice President of Operations Magdi Batato said.
Nestle said its plan took into account recommendations from
non-governmental organisation Verite.
It said it was working with the Thai government, local
seafood suppliers and international buyers on the matter while
participating in the International Labour Organization Working
Group, which seeks to improve labour conditions in Thailand's
seafood export industry.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)