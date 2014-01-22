Nestle teams up with Singapore for food science research

LONDON Jan 22 Nestle, the world's
biggest packaged food company, said on Wednesday it was teaming
up with the government of Singapore to research food science and
technology.
The three-year agreement, whose financial terms were
undisclosed, provides the framework for collaboration between
Nestle and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and
Research.
It focuses on nutrition, packaging, data analytics and also
biotransformation - or using natural processes such as
fermentation to turn raw materials into ingredients with
nutritional benefits.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)