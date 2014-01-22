版本:
Nestle teams up with Singapore for food science research

LONDON Jan 22 Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food company, said on Wednesday it was teaming up with the government of Singapore to research food science and technology.

The three-year agreement, whose financial terms were undisclosed, provides the framework for collaboration between Nestle and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

It focuses on nutrition, packaging, data analytics and also biotransformation - or using natural processes such as fermentation to turn raw materials into ingredients with nutritional benefits. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)
