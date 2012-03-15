Starbucks' coffee maker may drain Nespresso's growth

* Starbucks' new coffee maker seen bad news for Nespresso

LONDON, March 15 Plans by Starbucks to launch a rival coffee machine to Nespresso may derail owner Nestle's hopes for growth in the United States after the George Clooney-marketed system has proved a hit with espresso coffee lovers across Europe.

Starbucks' news last week sent shares in Green Mountain Coffee Roaster tumbling as the seller of Keurig machines controls more than three-quarters of the U.S. single-cup coffee market. But analysts see Starbucks' move as more likely to hit Nestle's fastest-growing big brand.

Seattle-based Starbucks said it will beef up its presence in the rapidly-growing $8 billion single-serve coffee market with its new Verismo machine due out later this year in North America and selected international markets.

The single-portion coffee market, using refills known as cups, discs or pods, makes up around 8 percent of worldwide coffee sales, with half coming from "brewed" coffee systems such as Keurig, Senseo, Tassimo, and Dolce Gusto, and the other half from espresso which is largely dominated by Nespresso.

Starbucks hopes to bridge this gap with its high-pressure coffee machine able to make both brewed and espresso coffee and heighten competition between the world's biggest coffee houses, although it has given few details on pricing and availability.

"The launch of Verismo by Starbucks is bad news for both of Nestle's single serve coffee platforms, the Nespresso and Nescafe Dolce Gusto," said Liberum Capital analyst Pablo Zuanic.

He added the bulk of Nespresso's growth in 2011 came from the United States as take-up in Western Europe has slowed, and he argues if Verismo halts the march of Nespresso then it could slice a fifth off Nestle's overall annual profits growth.

The rapid rise of upmarket coffee makers is likely to have taken trade away from coffee chains such as Starbucks itself and Whitbread's Costa chain, as they offer quality coffee at around a fifth of the price, analysts said.

"These machines are the future of coffee, and Starbucks as an exciting young brand must see this as a massive opportunity," said Jonny Forsyth, senior drinks analyst at market research group Mintel.

Nespresso has made big inroads into western continental European markets with their espresso coffee shop cultures, but has found it more difficult in Britain and the United States due to its high price, Forsyth added.

The brand is very important to Nestle, accounting for over 4 percent of group sales and, with underlying sales growth of 20-40 percent a year, contributing some 10-15 percent of the group's underlying sales growth. It boosts profit margins as well and so is a key focus for investors, analysts said.

HIGH GROWTH

Starbucks chairman and founder Howard Schultz said the premium single-cup segment was the fastest-growing business in the coffee industry and this was why it had linked with German coffee machine maker Krueger to launch its new system.

Since the Starbucks machine is based on a high-pressure espresso system to produce a more intense taste than Keurig's low pressure filtered-coffee profile, analysts see the Starbucks move as squarely aimed at Nestle and its Nespresso system.

"In our opinion, this is a very positive development from Starbucks and is clearly directed at competing on a global scale with Nespresso," said Marc Riddick, an analyst at Williams Capital Group.

The success of Green Mountain's Keurig machine has been fueled by the large network of coffee brands that provide cups compatible with Keurig machines such as Dunkin' Donuts, Folgers and even Starbucks, but analysts said Starbucks wanted to be a major player itself with its own system.

Others in the coffee industry say these machine systems do not offer fresh coffee as newly-ground coffee gives off carbon dioxide and needs to rest before being put in a capsule.

"There is no doubt machines like these have their place, but we don't like them. We offer freshly roasted green beans and dispatch our coffee overnight. There is a huge difference," said Tabitha Wilson, sales director at the Roast & Post Coffee Co.

Analysts say the success of Keurig and Nestle has led competitors, such as Tassimo by Kraft and Senseo by Sara Lee, to struggle.

Switzerland-based Nestle is by far the world's biggest coffee maker with a 22 percent share helped by its half share of the instant market. Within that, Nespresso grew sales 20 percent to 3.5 billion Swiss francs in 2011 and although 85 percent of its sales are in Europe, it has singled out international expansion for the future with the United States a key focus.

Analyst Michael Steib at Morgan Stanley says 30 percent of the overall group's underlying sales growth in future will come from its coffee business, but Nespresso will face a bigger challenge in the United States than in Europe for three reasons.

First is the dominant position of Keurig in the single-serve market and potentially more competition from Starbucks; second espresso is not a common form of coffee in the United States; and finally Nespresso pods are priced as a mid-market brand and do not have the premium image as in Europe.