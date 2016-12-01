UPDATE 1-Nestle touts new technology to reduce sugar in chocolate

(Adds details, background)
By Martinne Geller
LONDON Dec 1 Nestle, the world's
largest packaged food group, said it had devised a new
technology that has the potential to reduce sugar in some of its
confectionery products by up to 40 percent without affecting the
taste.
The maker of Kitkat and Aero bars said its researchers have
found a way using only natural ingredients to change the
structure of sugar particles. By hollowing out the crystals,
Nestle said each particle dissolves more quickly on the tongue,
so less sugar can be used in chocolate.
"Our scientists have discovered a completely new way to use
a traditional, natural ingredient," the company's chief
technology officer, Stefan Catsicas, said in a statement late on
Wednesday.
The announcement comes as a global obesity epidemic ramps up
pressure on processed food makers to make their products
healthier. Nestle and its peers have all been working to reduce
sugar, fat and salt, as consumers increasingly opt for fresher,
healthier options.
Nestle said it was patenting its findings and would begin to
use the faster-dissolving sugar across a range of its
confectionery products from 2018.
Nestle is not the first company to experiment with designer
molecules.
PepsiCo in 2010 piloted a designer salt molecule
that it said would allow it to use less sodium without affecting
the taste of its snacks, which include Walkers crisps and
Cheetos.
