UPDATE 4-Loeb's Third Point targets 'staid' Nestle for change

(Adds Nestle could not be reached for comment in 4th paragraph)
By Michael Erman
June 25 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third
Point LLC on Sunday unveiled a stake of more than 1 percent in
Switzerland's Nestle SA and urged the world's largest
packaged foods maker to improve its margins, buy back stock and
shed non-core businesses.
The 3.28 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) stake is the
largest ever taken by the hedge fund, which pressed for change
in recent years at U.S. internet firm Yahoo and Japan's Sony
Corp.
Third Point disclosed the Nestle position in a letter to the
hedge fund's investors, in which it argued the food company
should sell its 23 percent stake in French cosmetics firm
L'Oreal SA. It said in the letter that it has already
had productive conversations with Nestle management.
Nestle could not be immediately reached for comment.
Nestle is the biggest player in a packaged food industry
struggling with a slowdown in emerging markets, falling prices
in developed markets and consumers demanding fresher, healthier
products.
Mark Schneider, the company's new chief executive, has been
trying to reignite growth at the company since joining Nestle in
January from German healthcare group Fresenius.
In February, he scrapped Nestle's longstanding sales target
as it reported disappointing annual results, echoing rivals by
striking a cautious tone.
"We feel strongly that in order to succeed, Dr. Schneider
will need to articulate a decisive and bold action plan that
addresses the staid culture and tendency towards incrementalism
that has typified the company's prior leadership and resulted in
its long-term underperformance," Third Point wrote in the
letter.
The hedge fund said that Nestle should set a formal margin
target of 18 percent to 20 percent by 2020 in order to help
improve productivity. It also recommended it more than double
its debt load, as well as sell the L'Oreal stake, in order to
generate the capital to buy back stock.
Third Point's roughly 40 million shares in Nestle would make
it the company's eighth-largest shareholder, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Third Point's stake was first reported by
Bloomberg.
Jan Bennink, former CEO of baby food maker Royal Numico, is
advising Third Point on its Nestle investment and has also
invested personally alongside the fund, Third Point said.
Nestle said earlier this month that it might sell its $900
million-a-year U.S. confectionery business in its latest effort
to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.
Nestle's shares closed at 82.10 Swiss francs on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing
by Adrian Croft, Andrew Hay and Bill Rigby)