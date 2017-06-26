版本:
Nestle "committed" to strategy as activist investor moves in

LONDON, June 26 Nestle, the world's largest food maker, remains committed to its strategy, as it faces criticism from activist shareholder Third Point from the United States.

"As always, we keep an open dialogue with all of our shareholders and we remain committed to executing our strategy and creating long-term shareholder value," a Nestle spokesman said in a statement. "Beyond that, we have no specific comment." (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)
