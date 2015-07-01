Ban on Net 1 UEPS Tech life insurance sales in S.Africa lifted

JOHANNESBURG, July 1 Net1 UEPS will resume long-term insurance activities in South Africa after the financial regulator ended a two-year ban, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's Smart Life unit, which sells insurance to low income groups, was barred from attracting new business to allow for an investigation by the regulator into a 10 billion rand ($816 million) contract awarded to Net1 for welfare payments.

A court had found the tender process was flawed.

After a court order gave Net1 the nod to tender for the five-year contract again, the company withdrew from taking part in the bidding, saying it would focus on selling other financial products to South Africa's so-called unbanked millions.

