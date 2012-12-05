版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS up in premarket after statement on U.S. Dept of Justice investigation

NEW YORK Dec 5 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : * Up 9.3 percent to $3.52 in premarket after statement on U.S. Department of Justice investigation

