BRIEF-Net1 signs agreements for BEE transactions

BRIEF-DataWind appoints Angelo Tullo new chief financial officer
* DataWind Inc says Angelo Tullo will be joining DataWind team as new chief financial officer
JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : * Has signed relationship agreements with its bee partners for the issuance of
4,400,000 shares * Says net1 will issue 4,100,000 shares of our common stock at a price of ZAR
60.00 per share to Business Venture Investments 1567 Proprietary Limited * Says shares will be partially restricted as to resale for a period of five
years * To issue 300,000 shares to born free investments 272 proprietary limited.
* Theravance Biopharma Inc - CEO Rick Winningham's total compensation for 2016 was $6.3 million versus $5.5 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2o1x5M5 Further company coverage:
April 11 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc