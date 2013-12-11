BRIEF-Net1 signs agreements for BEE transactions

JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc : * Has signed relationship agreements with its bee partners for the issuance of

4,400,000 shares * Says net1 will issue 4,100,000 shares of our common stock at a price of ZAR

60.00 per share to Business Venture Investments 1567 Proprietary Limited * Says shares will be partially restricted as to resale for a period of five

years * To issue 300,000 shares to born free investments 272 proprietary limited.