Israel's Netafim hires Goldman Sachs to handle possible sale

JERUSALEM, March 27 Israeli irrigation specialist Netafim said on Monday it has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the possible sale or public offering of the company.

"Following Netafim's good results from the past years, and given the positive forecast ahead, the company is exploring a number of strategic options including a share offering or sale," Netafim said in an emailed statement without elaborating.

Netafim, which has 4,300 employees and 17 factories, said it hired Goldman at the start of the first quarter to lead the process, along with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CenterView.

Private equity firm Permira owns 61 percent of Netafim, a pioneer of drip irrigation. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)
