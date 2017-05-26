Israel's Netafim draws interest from private equity, Chinese bidders

| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON May 26 International buyout
groups and Chinese investment funds are expected to submit bids
for Israeli irrigation firm Netafim, which could fetch around
$1.5 billion, within the next few weeks, two banking sources
said on Friday.
Tel Aviv-based Netafim said in March it had hired Goldman
Sachs to handle a possible sale or public offering of the
company.
Centerview and Bank of America have also been
appointed to advise on the deal.
Private equity funds CVC and Bain Capital and Chinese
investment funds Fosun International and Primavera Capital were
named by sources as possible bidders.
The firm, majority owned by London-based buyout group
Permira, could still opt for a listing in New York if bids are
perceived as too low, two of the sources said.
The company is hoping for a valuation of between 10 and 12
times its expected 2017 earning before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $120 million,
one of the sources said.
Permira, Netafim, CVC and Bain Capital declined to comment.
Fosun International and Primavera Capital were not
immediately available to comment.
Lindsay Corporation, a U.S. provider of irrigation
systems, may also show an interest, one of the sources said.
However, given that Netafim is larger than Lindsay it is seen as
an unlikely buyer. The company was not immediately available for
comment.
Netafim has 4,300 employees and owns 17 factories in 10
countries and provides irrigation products for agriculture,
greenhouse and mining applications.
(Reporting by Arno Shuetze in Frankfurt and Clara Denina in
London; additional reporting by Dasha Afanasieva in London;
editing by Keith Weir)