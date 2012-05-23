UPDATE 1-NetApp's rev forecast below estimates, stock drops

* Q4 GAAP EPS 47 cents
* Rev outlook below Street expectations
* Stock drops 22 pct after hours
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23 Data storage equipment
maker NetApp Inc f orecast revenue below expectations as
concerns about the economy weighed on the outlook for business
and government spending on information technology, sending its
shares down 22 percent in after-hours trade.
NetApp's report Wednesday came a day after Dell Inc
posted disappointing quarterly results that heightened concerns
about cautious IT spending, sending tech stocks sharply lower.
Sunnyvale, California-based NetApp posted fiscal
fourth-quarter revenue of $1.70 billion compared to $1.43
billion in the year-ago period.
"NetApp's outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2013
reflects the normal slower seasonality of the first quarter and
increasing uncertainty in the broader macro environment," the
company said in a statement.
NetApp said it expects current-quarter revenue to be in the
range of $1.40 b illion to $1 .50 billion. Analysts had expected
NetApp to post $1.684 billion in revenue for the quarter ending
in April and $1.606 billion for the quarter ending in July,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NetApp's net income for the fourth quarter was $181 million,
or 47 cents a share, according to generally accepted accounting
principles, compared to $161 million, or 40 cents a share, in
the same quarter last year.
Shares of NetApp fell 22 percent to $25.55 in extended
trading after closing down 1.3 percent at $32.86 in the regular
session on Nasdaq.