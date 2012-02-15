UPDATE 1-NetApp results meet estimates, spark relief rally

Feb 15 Data storage equipment maker NetApp
Inc reported results in line with Wall Street
projections, news that sent its shares surging nearly 10 percent
in a relief rally after disappointing results in the two prior
quarters.
Chief Executive Tom Georgens said that year-end corporate
spending was stronger than he anticipated.
"In a so-so environment we had good geographical breadth and
we had good customer acquisition," he said. "There were
certainly a lot of things that could have gone against us that
didn't."
The company reported profit, excluding items, of 58 cents
per share, in its third quarter ended Jan. 27, meeting the
average analyst forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NetApp reported that revenue of $1.57 billion, slightly
ahead of the average analyst forecast of $1.56 billion.
Its shares rose 9.6 percent in extended trading to $43.72
from their New York Stock Exchange close of $39.88.