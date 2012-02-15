UPDATE 2-NetApp results meet estimates, spark relief rally

* CEO says year-end corporate spending exceeded his hopes
By Jim Finkle
Feb 15 Data storage equipment maker NetApp
Inc reported results in line with Wall Street
projections, news that sent its shares surging nearly 8 percent
in relief after disappointing results in past quarters.
Chief Executive Tom Georgens said year-end corporate
spending was stronger than he anticipated.
"In a so-so environment we had good geographical breadth and
we had good customer acquisition," he said. "There were
certainly a lot of things that could have gone against us that
didn't."
Still, Georgens cautioned that his company had seen weakness
from one large customer group: U.S. military agencies, a
category that includes the Department of Defense and
intelligence organizations.
NetApp issued fourth-quarter sales and profit forecasts that
were in line with Wall Street projections.
"While things are not overly robust they seemed a little
better than they were 90 days ago," Georgens told Reuters,
saying that assessment did not include the U.S. defense market.
The company reported profit, excluding items, of 58 cents
per share, in its third quarter ended Jan. 27, meeting the
average analyst forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NetApp reported revenue of $1.57 billion, slightly ahead of
the average analyst forecast of $1.56 billion.
NetApp's stock has underperformed the overall stock market
over the past six months as its revenue missed Wall Street
projections in the prior two quarters.
Its shares had fallen about 4 percent in the six months
through Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index
gained some 16 percent.
NetApp's bigger rival, EMC Corp, whose sales have
exceeded estimates in its two most-recent periods, saw its stock
rise about 18 percent during the same period.
ThinkEquity analyst Rajesh Ghai said investors should not
get too enthusiastic about NetApp simply meeting Street
projections.
He estimates that third-quarter revenue was up about 9
percent from a year earlier, after excluding the impact of
acquisitions. That is far slower than the 30 percent growth it
posted in its most-recent fiscal year, which ended in April
2011.
"Demand is not falling off a cliff. There is no question
about that. But there is some slowdown," he said.
NetApp also competes with Dell Inc and
Hewlett-Packard Co, which release their quarterly
results next week.
Its shares rose 7.6 percent in extended trading to $42.92
from their New York Stock Exchange close of $39.88.