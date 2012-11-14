NetApp profit beats on higher service revenue

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a second-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations as higher service and maintenance revenue offset weak product sales, sending its shares up 11 percent.
The company also forecast third-quarter results largely above expectations, allaying investor concerns that worsening conditions in Europe would hit earnings. The company gets almost a third of its sales from Europe.
NetApp expects third-quarter adjusted profit to be between 53 cents and 58 cents, on revenue of $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 54 cents per share, on revenue of $1.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profit fell to $110 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second-quarter from $166 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 2 percent to $1.54 billion.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 51 cents per share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 48 cents per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
NetApp shares were trading at $30.12 in extended trade. They closed at $27.12 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).