NetApp revenue rises on higher flash storage sales

May 21 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a marginal rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its flash storage products.

Net income fell to $173.8 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $180.7 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $1.72 billion.
