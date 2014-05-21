NetApp revenue falls 4 pct

May 21 NetApp Inc's quarterly revenue fell 4 percent, hurt by lower sales of data storage products.

Net income rose to $197 million, or 59 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended April 25 from $173.8 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.65 billion. Product revenue fell 8 percent to $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)