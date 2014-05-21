版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 04:08 BJT

NetApp revenue falls 4 pct

May 21 NetApp Inc's quarterly revenue fell 4 percent, hurt by lower sales of data storage products.

Net income rose to $197 million, or 59 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended April 25 from $173.8 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.65 billion. Product revenue fell 8 percent to $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐