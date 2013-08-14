版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 04:12 BJT

NetApp first-quarter profit helped by launch of Ontap

Aug 14 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by the release of its Ontap 8.2 storage operating system

Net income rose to $81.6 million, or 23 cents per share in the first quarter, from $63.8 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.5 percent to $1.52 billion, from $1.44 billion a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐