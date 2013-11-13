REFILE-NetApp's revenue misses estimates

Nov 13 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc's
quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by
the 16-day partial U.S. government shutdown.
Net income rose to $166.8 million, or 48 cents per share, in
the second quarter from $110 million, or 30 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $1.55 billion from $1.54 billion
a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $1.60 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding items, the Sunnyvale, California-based company
earned 66 cents per share.
NetApp shares were down 2 percent in extended trading.