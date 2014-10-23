版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 17:51 BJT

BRIEF-Netbooster wins contract from Ringier AG

Oct 23 Netbooster SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has won a contract from Ringier AG to manage its data

* Said the contract concerns all websites and apps of Ringier AG

Source text: bit.ly/1z0vCbS

