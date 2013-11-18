版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一

RESEARCH ALERT-Netcare: HSBC raises price target

Nov 18 : * Netcare Ltd : HSBC raises price target to 26 rand from 21 rand;

rating neutral * Mediclinic : HSBC raises price targe to 65 rand from 48 rand; rating

underweight * Spar Group Ltd : HSBC raises price target to 110 rand from 105 rand;

rating underweight For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
