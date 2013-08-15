Netdragon shares suspended pending transaction - HKEx

BRIEF-GCI Inc launches consent solicitation related to senior notes
* Unit GCI Inc soliciting consents from holders of its 6.75% senior notes due 202 and 6.875% senior notes due 2025
HONG KONG Aug 15 Trading in shares of Netdragon Websoft Inc was suspended on Thursday pending the release of a substantial disposal and connected transaction of the company, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said.
No further details were immediately available.
China's Baidu Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the app store of Hong Kong-listed Netdragon for $1.85 billion in cash in what would be the biggest deal in China's IT sector.
* Says initial public offering of 10.5 million common shares priced at $11.00per share
* Largo provides operational update and announces new term loan