版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 09:04 BJT

Netdragon shares suspended pending transaction - HKEx

HONG KONG Aug 15 Trading in shares of Netdragon Websoft Inc was suspended on Thursday pending the release of a substantial disposal and connected transaction of the company, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said.

No further details were immediately available.

China's Baidu Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the app store of Hong Kong-listed Netdragon for $1.85 billion in cash in what would be the biggest deal in China's IT sector.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐