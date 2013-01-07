Netflix to carry some Warner Bros shows

BRIEF-Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
* Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
Jan 7 Video-streaming service Netflix Inc said it will carry previous seasons of some popular shows produced by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. Television.
Netflix users will be able to watch "Revolution," a drama set in a post-apocalyptic America, miniseries "Political Animals," starring Sigourney Weaver, and Western mystery series "Longmire," among other shows.
* Monster Digital announces distribution agreement with Ingram Entertainment
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: