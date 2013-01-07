版本:
Netflix to carry some Warner Bros shows

Jan 7 Video-streaming service Netflix Inc said it will carry previous seasons of some popular shows produced by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. Television.

Netflix users will be able to watch "Revolution," a drama set in a post-apocalyptic America, miniseries "Political Animals," starring Sigourney Weaver, and Western mystery series "Longmire," among other shows.
