UPDATE 1-Netflix to carry more Time Warner shows

METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
Jan 14 Netflix Inc will carry more shows from Time Warner Inc, intensifying efforts by the video streaming company to attract more subscribers and beat back competition.
Netflix signed licensing deals with Warner Bros Television (WBTVG) and Turner Broadcasting System Inc for previous seasons of shows from Cartoon Network, Warner Bros Animation and Adult Swim for U.S. subscribers.
Shows such as Cartoon Network's "Adventure Time", "Ben 10" and "Johnny Bravo", and WBTVG's "Childrens Hospital" will be available from March 30.
Adult Swim shows "Robot Chicken", "Aqua Teen Hunger Force", and Sony Pictures Television's "The Boondocks" will also be available on Netflix.
The first two seasons of Warner Horizon Television-produced TNT series "Dallas" will be exclusively available on Netflix in January 2014.
Netflix said last week that it would carry previous seasons of popular shows such as "Revolution" and "Political Animals" produced by Warner Bros Television.
It also won a deal in December to stream movies from Walt Disney Co's live action and animation studios, including those from Pixar, Marvel, and the recently acquired Lucasfilms.
Netflix shares were trading up 3 percent at $103.92 on Monday afternoon on the Nasdaq.
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
April 10 Gold inched down on Monday after hitting a 5-month high in the previous session, weighed down by a stronger dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,251.91 per ounce by 0115 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.3 percent to $1,253.90. * Spot gold hit its highest since Nov. 10 at $1,270.46 on Friday and crossed the 200-day moving average. But, it failed to close above that key resistance level. * The dollar index