Netflix blasts AT&T fiber network; opposes Comcast, TWC merger

NEW YORK, April 21 Netflix Inc, the
video streaming service, on Monday criticized AT&T's high-speed
fiber network as inadequate and slow, while renewing its call
for AT&T to interconnect directly with Netflix.
Netflix made the remarks in a letter to shareholders on its
first-quarter results. The company has been calling for greater
protections for open Internet rules, also known as net
neutrality, which require Internet service providers to give
consumers equal access to all lawful content without
restrictions or tiered charges.
Netflix, in a letter signed by its chief executive, Reed
Hastings, and chief financial officer, David Wells, said AT&T's
fiber-based U-verse service has "lower performance than many
DSL" Internet service providers.
The letter came hours after AT&T said it expects to expand
its fiber network and TV services to up to 21 U.S. cities.
AT&T did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In a March blog post, AT&T dismissed Netflix's call for free
interconnection as an "arrogant" and unfair attempt to force
others to pay for the content provider to gain access to faster
broadband speeds and better services.
"The 249 customer comments on AT&T's anti-Netflix blog post
indicate that AT&T customers expect a good quality Netflix
experience given how much they pay AT&T for their Internet
service," the Netflix letter said.
Netflix added that AT&T can connect directly with Netflix
for free, saying that doing so would "quickly improve their
customers' experience."
Netflix also adressed wider tensions with the Internet
service providers it relies on to distribute its services. The
company said it opposes the proposed merger between Comcast
and Time Warner Cable because it would give
Comcast a monopoly over high-speed broadband and allow it to
charge "unprecidented fees" from transit and service providers
like Netflix.
AT&T, which is fighting rivals such as Google Inc
as well as cable companies with its fiber-based product, on
Monday said it is considering providing broadband Internet
speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second and its U-verse television
service in some metropolitan areas, including Chicago, Los
Angeles and Miami.
Before the company can enter these markets, it must make
agreements with local leaders in each city.
The services are currently available in Austin, Texas, and
some surrounding communities, and will be rolled out in parts of
Dallas this summer, the company said.
AT&T said it may consider expanding its reach to 100 cities
eventually.
U-verse launched in 2006 and currently has 10.7 million
combined Internet and TV customers.
(Additional reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Leslie
Adler)