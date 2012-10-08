版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Netflix shares up after Morgan Stanley upgrade

NEW YORK Oct 8 Netflix Inc : * Shares up 6.1 percent in premarket trade after Morgan Stanley upgrade

