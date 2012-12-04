BRIEF-Netflix shares up 7 percent after deal with disney

版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 02:49 BJT

NEW YORK Dec 4 Netflix Inc : * Shares up 7 percent after deal with Disney

