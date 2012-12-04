版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Netflix shares extend advance, up 10 pct in heavy volume

NEW YORK Dec 4 Netflix Inc : * Shares extend advance, up 10 percent in heavy volume

