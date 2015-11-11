版本:
2015年 11月 12日 星期四

REFILE-BRIEF-Netflix says in a tweet that the company is aware of streaming issues on some devices (Nov 10)

(Fixes typo in headline and first bullet)

Nov 11 * Netflix Inc says in a tweet that the company is aware of streaming issues on some devices * Netflix Inc says working quickly to solve streaming issues and will update customers when issues resolved * Further company coverage

