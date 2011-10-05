Netflix escapes Canadian broadcast regulator's ire

* Netflix avoids regulation over content
* CRTC says lacks evidence service hurts current players
TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's broadcasting regulator
won't impose restrictions on online streaming companies
including Netflix (NFLX.O) after finding "no clear evidence"
they've harmed existing Canadian television providers.
Cable companies such as Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) and
Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO), as well as telecom companies
that offer television content packages such as BCE's (BCE.TO)
Bell and Telus (T.TO) complain that Netflix gets a free pass
while they are burdened with regulations and fees.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission, or CRTC, said its fact-finding study of online and
mobile broadcasting showed the medium seems complementary to
the existing broadcasting system, which includes requirements
for a minimum amount of Canadian content and payments from
broadcasters to support local content.
Netflix launched a streaming-only service in Canada last
September that offers a limited but growing catalogue of films
and television shows for a flat monthly subscription far
cheaper than a typical television subscription.
"There is no clear evidence that Canadians are reducing or
canceling their television subscriptions," the CRTC said in a
statement posted on its website on Wednesday.
Network constraints may challenge the growth of online and
mobile content and Canadian creators were also taking advantage
of the digital environment to reach audiences, it said.
Netflix cut the default data use for its streaming Canadian
service in March in a bid to fit under the restrictive Internet
data caps typical in Canada. [ID:nN29276695]
The CRTC said it would continue to monitor so-called
"over-the-top" services and the subject would be a main focus
of its annual industry consultations in November.
While Netflix is the most obvious target, Google's (GOOG.O)
YouTube offers streaming movie rentals and Canadians can also
watch content purchased via Apple's (AAPL.O) iTunes store.
Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi said the CRTC's stance could
be a slight negative for cable companies but agreed that
content delivered outside Canada's traditional broadcasting
system was "not yet a full substitute for regular cable".
Shares in Rogers and BCE were both slightly lower on
Wednesday while Shaw was up 3 percent and Telus had risen 1.8
percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange by mid-afternoon.
Netflix's arrival is also a potential challenge for
Canadian media companies Astral Media ACMa.TO and Corus
Entertainment (CJRb.TO) -- traditional middlemen between
creators of content such as Hollywood studios and the cable and
satellite distributors -- as it reaches its own deals with the
likes of Viacom's VIAb.N Paramount Pictures.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)