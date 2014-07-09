版本:
2014年 7月 10日

Netflix buys U.S. video-on-demand rights for CBS drama "Zoo"

July 9 Netflix Inc has acquired the exclusive U.S. video-on-demand rights for CBS Corp's drama "Zoo", set to release next summer.

The full season will be available to Netflix members in the Unites States immediately after its broadcast on CBS Television Network, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1xSXziS)

"Zoo", based on the bestselling novel of the same name by James Patterson, is a thriller about a wave of violent animal attacks against humans. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
