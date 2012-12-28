CORRECTED-Netflix increases CEO Hastings' 2013 salary to $4 mln

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to say Hastings' salary will
Dec 28 Netflix Inc doubled Chief
Executive Reed Hastings's 2013 salary to $4 million, the video
rental company disclosed in a regulatory filing.
Of the $4 million, Hastings will receive half in cash and
half in stock options. This compares to $500,000 in cash and
$1.5 million in stock options the company gave its CEO for 2012.
Netflix, which has struggled over the last year following an
ill-fated attempt to split the DVD and streaming operations and
a swooning stock price, recently attracted the attention of
billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn who called for a sale
of the company. Icahn holds about 10 percent stake in Netflix.
