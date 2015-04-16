Netflix will stick with ad-free model in China push -CEO

| LOS ANGELES, April 15
pursuing a subscription video streaming service without
commercials for the Chinese market, keeping with its traditional
business model rather than seeking advertisers, Chief Executive
Officer Reed Hastings said on Wednesday.
The U.S.-based company previously said it was developing
plans to launch a "modest" service in China if it can acquire
permission to operate in the world's most populous country.
Chinese consumers are used to watching entertainment for free
that is either supported by ads or illegally pirated.
Netflix offers on-demand TV shows and movies without
commercials to customers who pay a monthly subscription price.
"Our focus and our expertise is really in commercial free,"
Hastings said in an interview. "That may confine us to being
only part of the market the first couple years, but that's what
we would do."
Netflix now operates its video streaming service in roughly
50 countries and aims to reach 200 by the end of 2016. Its
aggressive overseas growth strategy helped the company beat its
own forecast by reaching 62.3 million streaming subscribers at
the end of the March quarter.
For China, "we are continuing to explore options talking to
both U.S. companies that have had success and difficulty in
China and Chinese companies," Hastings said. "It's a gradual
process."
Ted Sarandos, the company's chief content officer, was
quoted last month saying Netflix was likely to enter the Chinese
market without a local partner. Such a move could make it harder
to do business in a country known for censorship and strict
regulation.
On Wednesday, Sarandos told analysts the press reports of
his remarks were "a little bit out of context."
"We're anxious and open to all forms of doing business in
China," Sarandos said on a webcast following the company's
earnings report.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)