Netflix CEO says China entry "doesn't look good"

BRIEF-Walt Disney says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 mln - SEC filing
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 7 Video streaming service Netflix Inc's Chief Executive Reed Hastings said the likelihood of the company entering the Chinese market "doesn't look good".
"Disney, who is very good in China, had their movie service shut down. Apple, who is very good in China, had their movie service closed down. It doesn't look good," Hastings said at the New Yorker TechFest on Friday.
Netflix's shares were up 1 percent at $106.12 in morning trading, reversing from a 1.5 percent drop earlier following the comments.
Hastings said in September the company had made no progress in its plan to enter the Chinese market as it needs to obtain a government license.
Content providers in China face stringent regulations and censorship challenges.
As part of efforts to counter slowing growth in the United States, Netflix in January launched in more than 130 new markets worldwide.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage:
* Glu Mobile - On Dec 6, co acquired remaining outstanding shares of Crowdstar for about $4.7 million in cash, and now has 100% ownership of Crowdstar Source text: http://bit.ly/2imb1O6 Further company coverage: