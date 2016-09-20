UPDATE 1-Netflix goes local, plans Polish original productions

(Adds information about Netflix plans regarding Polish market)
WARSAW, Sept 20 Netflix Inc is
expanding its Polish service to include more content subtitled
or dubbed in Polish and plans to produce local shows before the
end of the decade as the U.S. service seeks more subscribers
away from its home market.
Netflix, which first launched in Poland in January, said on
Tuesday that 80 percent of its streamed content available in
central and eastern Europe's most populous country now has
Polish subtitles or lectors.
Founded nearly 20 years ago, the distributor of popular
series such as House of Cards and Narcos is boosting its
subscriber base by expanding throughout the world to offset
slower growth in its U.S. home market.
Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said Netflix also
planned to produce content in Poland in a push to promote local
movies that may be of interest to a global audience.
"A show that is interesting to Canadians, Norwegians, that
shows human things," Hastings told reporters after the official
launch of the Polish Netflix version, adding that local
production could be about Polish history, for example.
Asked if local production could be launched before the end
of the decade, Hastings said, "If I look at other markets it has
been three years, so hopefully before then".
Netflix started streaming TV in the United States nearly a
decade ago and has now launched in almost every country but it
faces the task of adapting the service to different markets and
cultures as competitors rush in.
In Poland, for example, Netflix is up against two local
services as well as HBO GO.
"I watch a lot of Netflix movies without subtitles already,
but the introduction of the Polish version will definitely
broaden their viewers' base in Poland," said Jacek Sledzinski, a
42-year-old lawyer from Warsaw.
Hastings also said Netflix had made no progress in its plan
to enter the potentially lucrative Chinese market as it still
needs a government licence.
Content providers in the world's most populous country face
stringent regulations and censorship challenges.
"We are continuing to work on it. Same (problem) as it has
always been - government permissions, we have to get a specific
licence in China," Hastings said, adding that he could not give
a specific time for when Netflix might get permission.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by David Clarke)