Hacker group takes over Netflix Twitter account

Dec 21 One of Netflix Inc's Twitter
accounts was hacked on Wednesday by an entity calling itself
"OurMine".
Several mocking tweets were sent from the Netflix US Twitter
account (@netflix). bit.ly/2if9tBe
"World security is shit. We are here to prove this :)," said
one tweet. Some of the tweets were deleted in less than 10
minutes.
Netflix could not be immediately reached for comment.
However, the company's verified customer support twitter
handle tweeted: "We're aware of the situation and are working to
get it resolved." bit.ly/2i0ky9W
OurMine is well known for breaking into high-profile social
media accounts, including those of Twitter Inc CEO Jack
Dorsey, Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg and media outlets
Forbes and TechCrunch.
Contacted by Reuters through email, OurMine said it had
taken control Netflix's Twitter account three hours earlier.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)