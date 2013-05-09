Netflix adds five Disney shows to US streaming service

May 9 Netflix Inc's U.S. streaming video service added five children's shows from Walt Disney Co's Disney Junior and Disney XD cable networks under a multiyear licensing deal announced on Thursday.

Netflix will be the exclusive subscription video home in the United States for two of the shows, "Jake and the Never Land Pirates" from Disney Junior and "Tron: Uprising" from Disney XD. The two shows are available starting Thursday, a statement from the companies said.

Three other shows, "Handy Manny," "Special Agent Oso" and "JoJo's Circus," will appear on the Netflix streaming service in the United States later this month.

Financial terms were not disclosed.