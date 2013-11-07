Netflix scores new shows from Disney's Marvel

Nov 7 Netflix is ramping up its
original programming lineup with four new television series and
one miniseries from Disney's Marvel unit, known for its
success with "The Avengers" franchise based on super hero comic
books.
This is latest bid by the Internet movie and TV show
streaming service to lure subscribers with original programming.
Its success with series such as political satire "House of
Cards" and dark prison comedy "Orange is the New Black" helped
its customer base rise to 31.1 million U.S. streaming
subscribers last quarter.
The deal with Marvel will start in 2015, the companies said
in a press release and last "multiple years." Each of the four
series will focus on Marvel characters, "Daredevil," "Jessica
Jones", "Iron Fist" and "Luke Cage."
Netflix and Marvel were unavailable for comment on
financial details on Thursday.
Marvel has committed to a minimum of four 13-episode series
and has also agreed to make a mini-series called "The
Defenders."
The series will be produced by Marvel Television and ABC
Television Studios. Marvel currently produces a show called
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." for ABC.
Netflix has said it will double investments in original
programming in 2014, when it will air second seasons of both
"House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black." Spending on
original shows is expected to remain below 10 percent of its
global content expenses.
This is Disney's second high profile tie-up with Netflix.
Last December, Disney became the first major studio to choose
Netflix over cable TV networks for a large-scale movie licensing
deal that will bring live and animated Disney, Pixar, Marvel
Comics and Lucasfilm movies to the service starting in 2016.
Netflix shares rose $3.37 or 1 percent to $339.00 per share,
while Disney shares fell 49 cents or 0.7 percent to $68.48 per
share.