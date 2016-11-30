UPDATE 1-Netflix allows subscribers to binge-watch shows offline

(Adds context around international markets, adds social media
reaction, updates stock price)
Nov 30 Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc
has added an option that allows subscribers to download
shows at no additional cost on their mobile device to watch
without an internet connection.
Netflix signaled in recent months it would add an offline
viewing option to better compete as the streaming video market
becomes more and more crowded. Amazon.com Inc's rival
streaming video service, Prime Video, has had this option for
about a year.
While the new option announced on Wednesday is available for
all of Netflix's subscribers, it could have greater appeal in
international markets such as Africa and Asia, where internet
service is less ubiquitous than it is in the United States.
The international market is becoming the main driver of
growth for Netflix. Of their 86.7 million subscribers, 47.5
million of them come from the United States.
Growth among U.S. subscribers has slowed in 2016. Netflix
added just 370,000 subscribers during the third quarter and only
4.3 million since the third quarter of last year, suggesting
they are reaching a saturation point.
In that same time frame, Netflix has added 13.2 million
international subscribers, including 3.2 million in the third
quarter. Much of that has to do with Netflix's expansion by more
than 130 countries earlier this year to over 190 nations
currently. China is a notable holdout.
Not everything in Netflix's vast library is available to
download just yet, including the recently released "Gilmore
Girls" revival. Currently available shows include Netflix-owned
"Stranger Things," "The Crown" and "Narcos" along with licensed
shows and movies like "Parks and Recreation" and "Spotlight."
"While many members enjoy watching Netflix at home, we've
often heard they also want to continue their 'Stranger Things'
binge while on airplanes and other places where Internet is
expensive or limited," Eddy Wu, director of product innovation,
wrote in a blog post.
The new feature is included in all plans and available for
phones and tablets on Alphabet Inc's Android and Apple
Inc's iOS platforms, the company said.
Netflix shares rose as much as 2.4 percent before it eased,
up 0.1 percent to $117.62 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
The new option received widespread praise on social media
Wednesday.
"You can now download stuff off Netflix to watch without
internet," wrote Twitter user kt (@Katie_Ottaway_), "what did we
do to deserve this miracle."
#NetflixOffline was also the top-trending hashtag on
Twitter, worldwide.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Tim Baysinger
and Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
and Jeffrey Benkoe)