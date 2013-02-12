版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 21:59 BJT

Netflix, DreamWorks Animation team up for original kids show

Feb 12 Video streaming service Netflix Inc will add to its original programming slate later this year with a children's series based on the upcoming DreamWorks Animation movie "Turbo."

The series called "Turbo: F.A.S.T" will debut exclusively on Netflix in December, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. The Netflix series will follow the release of big-screen 3D movie "Turbo," which is set to reach theaters July 19.

"Turbo" features the voices of Ryan Reynolds and Paul Giamatti in the story of a snail that gains super-fast powers after a freak accident. The Netflix series will pick up where the movie leaves off.

Netflix is trying to gain new subscribers with a handful of original series including the just-released Kevin Spacey drama "House of Cards." "Turbo: F.A.S.T" will be the first Netflix original series for children.

DreamWorks Animation is the movie studio behind the "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" franchises.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐