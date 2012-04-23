Netflix CEO: No plans to sell DVD division

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LOS ANGELES, April 23 Video rental company Netflix Inc has no plans to sell its DVD division, Chief Executive Reed Hastings said on Monday during a conference call with analysts.
Some industry analysts have speculated Netflix might sell the DVD unit as it turns into a company that streams movies and TV shows to Internet-connected televisions and devices.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.