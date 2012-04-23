版本:
Netflix CEO: No plans to sell DVD division

LOS ANGELES, April 23 Video rental company Netflix Inc has no plans to sell its DVD division, Chief Executive Reed Hastings said on Monday during a conference call with analysts.

Some industry analysts have speculated Netflix might sell the DVD unit as it turns into a company that streams movies and TV shows to Internet-connected televisions and devices.

