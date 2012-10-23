版本:
Netflix reports third-quarter profit

LOS ANGELES Oct 23 Video rental service Netflix Inc posted a third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the addition of new streaming subscribers in the United States lifted revenue.

Revenue for the July to September period reached $905 million, Netflix said. The company posted earnings of 13 cents per share.

