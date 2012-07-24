版本:
Netflix posts profit for second quarter

LOS ANGELES, July 24 TV and movie rental service Netflix Inc reported a profit for the second quarter as revenue gained and the company's customer base expanded.

Revenue rose to $889 million in the April to June period, Netflix said on Tuesday. The company posted earnings of 11 cents per share, swinging back to a profit after a loss in the previous quarter.

