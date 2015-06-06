UPDATE 1-Netflix expands Internet TV service to southern Europe

(adds plans to enter Portugal)
FRANKFURT, June 6 Internet television service
Netflix plans to expand into Italy and Portugal later
this year, the company said on Saturday, as part of a bid to
expand its popular streaming TV service to some 200 countries
worldwide within two years.
The Silicon Valley-based company said that, starting in
October, Internet users in Italy and Portugal would be able to
subscribe to watch a selection of TV series and movies on TVs,
computers, smartphones, tablets and other devices.
On Thursday, Netflix said it planned to enter Spain, also in
October. Netflix is available in more than 50 countries
worldwide, including 13 in Europe.
Its focus on international expansion comes as growth slows
in the United States, where it has reshaped TV viewing habits
since it was first launched in 2007.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Mark Potter)