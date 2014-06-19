Netflix signs deal with Chelsea Handler for new talk show

June 19 Streaming video company Netflix Inc
signed a deal with comedian Chelsea Handler to create
an all-new talk show that will debut in early 2016, the company
said on Thursday.
Netflix said the show will become available simultaneously
for members to watch whenever they like.
This is the latest original content deal signed by Netflix,
which has had success with other series like "House of Cards"
and "Orange is the New Black."
The deal also means that Handler, whose show was previously
on Comcast Corp unit NBCUniversal's E! Network cable
channel, will create other specials exclusively for Netflix.
"I wanted to sit with the cool kids at lunch, so I
approached Netflix to make sure they were as cool as I thought
they were, and when I confirmed my suspicions, like with any
other future lover, I made my move," Handler said in a
statement.
The terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)