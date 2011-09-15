HOW TO PLAY IT - Did Netflix's very bad day create value?

THE ISSUE: Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), one of the most
closely-watched "momentum" stocks", dropped nearly 20 percent
on Thursday. Is it time to buy 'bargain' shares in the
fast-expanding web video service?
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 15 High-flying Netflix's lowered
estimate for subscriber growth Thursday sent its shares
sharply lower as investors got a disappointing first look at
how customers were handling a price increases launched this
month.
When the new pricing structure was disclosed some worried
it might threaten the fast-growth of the company that has
become synonymous with the mail-order DVD and online movies.
Netflix (NFLX.O) shares have been pressured since the new fees
were made public.
The stock has been long wired for growth and any
disappointment hits hard. Netflix was the top percentage gainer
among S&P 500 components in 2010, surging 226.4 percent.
Here are two views on how to play the stock from here:
SELLING NETFLIX
Beyond mere pricing, subscriptions could be threatened by a
content battle, says Tony Wible, media and entertainment
analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott. In his view, Netflix's lack
of access to exclusive content and inability to negotiate a
deal with Liberty Media's Starz will hurt profits.
The fear surrounding cable channel operator Starz shutting
out Netflix is that the dvd rental company will no longer have
exclusive content when its Viacom deal expires in February.
It faces growing competition from well-heeled players that
have both content and access into customers' homes. "Netflix is
sandwiched between cable operators with content and pipes, like
Comcast (CMCSA.OQ), and companies like Google (GOOG.O), Apple
(AAPL.O), and Amazon (AMZN.O), which have bigger balance
sheets," Wible said.
Google's purchase of Motorola Mobility and Apple TV can
bring big advantages to the table. Netflix, meanwhile, could be
burdened in $3 billion of contract obligations.
"If you own shares, sell them. Stay away and don't fall
into the momentum trap and catch a falling knife" Wible said.
BUYING NETFLIX
The other view is that Netflix may now be a bargain, since
much of what is happening has already been anticipated by the
company, says Michael Olson and Andrew Murphy of Piper Jaffray,
who have an "overweight" rating with a price target of $305 per
share on Netflix,
"The silver lining is that the primary miss is in DVD subs,
while streaming and DVD+streaming subs are essentially in
line," the analysts said in a research note.
The analysts say the lower growth is to be expected, and
that the declines reflect changes now that will result in
higher growth going forward.
"We continue to believe Netflix raised prices on its DVD
plans in order to push the sub(scriber) base further toward
streaming (instant online video.)"
The streaming business has more potential for profit growth
than legacy DVD, which Netflix has been trying to de-emphasize.
And it was relatively unscathed.
"In other words, the company missed its Q3 sub target
primarily on DVD subscribers (by 800k) and missed only slightly
in the streaming category (by 200k)."