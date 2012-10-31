UPDATE 1-Netflix shares soar after Icahn reports 10 pct stake

Oct 31 Shares of Netflix Inc jumped as
much as 20 percent on Wednesday after activist investor Carl
Icahn reported a stake of nearly 10 percent in the company,
which offers subscriptions to watch movies and TV shows over the
Internet and on DVDs.
Icahn disclosed the stake in a regulatory filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Netflix stock, which was trading 14 percent higher at $79.47
per share late on Thursday afternoon, had reached $304 in July
2011 but has slumped after the company imposed an unpopular
price hike, faced new competition and increased spending on new
content and an international expansion.