Icahn says has mulled Netflix takeover, no decision made

Nov 8 Activist investor Carl Icahn, who holds an
almost 10 percent stake in Netflix, said on Thursday he has
considered a hostile takeover bid for Netflix, but it
was uncertain he stood a chance of acquiring the Internet
streaming service.
Asked by TV network CNBC whether he would "go hostile" on
Netflix, Icahn said, "The thought had certainly entered my mind.
I have to admit I think about it, but we haven't made that
decision."
While Icahn said a hostile takeover was "certainly an
alternative," he downplayed the possibility several times. He
added that he would not be able to pay as much for Netflix as a
"synergistic buyer" looking to acquire an Internet movie and TV
subscription service.
Netflix has been the subject of periodic acquisition
speculation, with potential names tossed around from Microsoft
Corp to Amazon.com Inc.
Icahn last month disclosed he had amassed control of 9.98
percent of Netflix shares. Most of his purchases were in the
form of call options that expire in September 2014. The
billionaire, who is known for shaking up corporate management,
has said Netflix was undervalued and an attractive acquisition
target for a number of companies.
Netflix has since adopted a poison pill defense to prevent a
hostile takeover, a move that Icahn on Thursday called
"reprehensible."
A Netflix spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on Icahn's remarks.