Netflix posts first-quarter loss

April 23 Video rental company Netflix Inc reported a first-quarter loss as the company pushed ahead with its expansion into international markets.

Netflix posted first-quarter revenue of $870 million, up 21 percent from a year earlier. Net income fell, and the company reported an earnings loss of 8 cents per share.

