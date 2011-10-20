PREVIEW-Netflix investors seek clarity amid stumbles

* Company reports results Monday from tumultuous quarter
* Subscriber numbers key after customer backlash
* Shares down more than 60 percent since July
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 One-time Wall Street
superstar Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) will have some explaining to do
when it reports quarterly results on Monday.
After a summer of stumbles -- starting with a highly
unpopular decision to raise prices that sent customers running
to rival services -- investors want to see both clarity from
the company on the damage and signs that it can return to its
once-rapid growth.
Netflix shares have tumbled 63 percent since July as the
Street watched the unfolding drama, which included a 60 percent
price increase for some customers, failure to secure key movie
content from Starz and a semi-apology and admission of
"arrogance" from Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings. A
shocking decision to spin off the DVD-by-mail service into a
company called Qwikster, and a speedy retreat from that widely
panned idea, served as the climax.
A stunned Netflix went from media disruption marvel to the
butt of jokes on "Saturday Night Live" in the space of a few
months as a result of the missteps.
"Between lower-than-anticipated (subscriber) growth and the
reversal of the decision to completely separate the DVD
streaming business, these are clearly trying times for
Netflix," said Dougherty & Co analyst Steve Frankel. "The near
term is clouded by higher than anticipated churn, a situation
which is likely to negatively impact the fourth quarter as
well."
Coming from nowhere nearly 15 years ago to shake up the
media and cable industries with its simple but devastatingly
effective DVD-by-mail service, Netflix now is trying to regain
its footing by emphasizing online streaming of movies and TV
shows.
Netflix executives say the price increase, while it could
have been explained better, will help pay for more content to
improve the streaming service for customers over the long term.
Still, the move has caused significant short-term pain. Netflix
has already slashed its U.S. subscriber forecast for the
quarter that ended in September by 1 million, to 24 million in
total.
Hastings, in an interview with The New York Times published
on Thursday, said the backlash over Qwikster had caused
"internal reflectiveness," adding that "we know that we need to
do better going forward." But he urged a long-term view of the
company he co-founded, made profitable starting in 2002 and
built up to more than 25 million subscribers.
"This is the first time there have been material missteps.
If you look at the cumulative track record, it's extremely
positive," Hastings said.
Analysts said they expect the company to hit its lowered
subscriber estimate. Third-quarter revenue should come to
$801.53 million and earnings per share to 94 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Focus will shift to predictions for the fourth quarter and
the important holiday shopping period, said Barclays Capital
analyst Anthony DiClemente.
"Typically the fourth quarter is pretty strong for
Netflix," DiClemente said. Right now, "it's tough to predict
given the volatility in subscribers we've seen," he said.
Netflix's woes couldn't have come at a worse time. Rival
services from Dish Network Corp's (DISH.O) Blockbuster,
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and others are ramping up their own
offerings by buying up content and hooking up with media
partners to take on Netflix.
"A year or two ago, Netflix was very unique in its
offering. Now there are ... alternatives in the market," said
Cowen and Co analyst Jim Friedland.
At the same time, the company faces the loss of newer
movies from Liberty Media Corp's LSTZA.O cable channel Starz
in February and is writing bigger checks for new content. Some
analysts wonder where Netflix will turn to add quality movies
and television shows.
Netflix is "still going to be challenged to get enough
compelling content to grow the subscriber base," Morningstar
analyst Michael Corty said.
The company points to deals signed in recent weeks with CBS
Corp's (CBS.N) and Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) CW television
network, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N, AMC Networks
Inc (AMCX.O) and others as evidence of its expanding online
streaming library.
Some analysts said Hastings' long-term vision remains
intact and his stumbles were more a matter of timing than any
flaw in fundamental strategy.
Optimists point to Netflix's just-now-accelerating
international expansion, with markets in Europe expected next;
to a content library still far ahead of Hulu or Blockbuster;
and to still-enormous cash flows and healthy bottom line.
"Netflix is a riddle wrapped up in an enigma," said Wedbush
Securities analyst Michael Pachter. "The company will right
itself, but expect some more pain along the way."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Edwin Chan; Editing by Peter
Lauria and Gerald E. McCormick)